Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, to reach Mumbai in next 48 hours: IMD

Rains lashed parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district on Thursday.

Mumbai: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced that the southwest Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra and it will reach Mumbai within 48 hours. Several parts of coastal Maharashtra were lashed by intense spells of showers on Thursday. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.



Rains lashed parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district (which shares border with Goa), including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas, on Thursday.



“The onset line is showing at 18 degree north in Arabian Sea. Which is passing over Harnai, Ratnagiri, South Central Maharashtra, Solapur and South Konkan. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of western region.



“Many parts of Marathwada and some coastal parts of the state received rains on Thursday. Conditions are favorable for further advancement in some parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai,” added Hosalikar.



In the last few days, pre-monsoon showers hit several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its suburbs. The Mumbai civic body last week issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases, in addition to the coronavirus infections, asking people to visit doctors if they had symptoms such as fever and cough.