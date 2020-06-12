Friday, Jun 12, 2020 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   All India  12 Jun 2020  Delhi Desperate: COVID-19 patients setting up ICUs at home
India, All India

Delhi Desperate: COVID-19 patients setting up ICUs at home

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 12, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2020, 10:21 am IST

Many healthcare groups are taking advance booking of about 1.5 lakh to set up ICUs in just 4 hours at home

Delhi people have started creating ICUs and isolation wards at home and in housing societies. (DC Photo)
  Delhi people have started creating ICUs and isolation wards at home and in housing societies. (DC Photo)

New Delhi: With medical centres running out of beds, and patients being turned away from hospitals doorsteps, people have started creating ICUs and isolation wards at home and in housing societies now. Those who can afford have started stocking up medical equipment like oxygen cylinders, oxymeters and portable ventilators in Delhi while many are arranging for medical facilities at by the new services that has been started by several agencies and hospitals in view of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Since “Cure from Home” is the new strategy of state governments in view of acute shortage of beds and overload on healthcare systems, novel coronavirus patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms have to stay at home after being detected positive. They have to rush to hospital only if there is an acute breathing problem or any other complication.

However, panic has struck people so much that no one wants to take a chance and several have started creating their own isolation units at home with critical care systems.

A representative of Apollo Hospital in Delhi said that essential equipment like oxymetres and oxygen cylinders have all been hired by people by paying rents for months together in advance. Apollo rents oxygen cylinder for Rs 3000 a month. In the absence of rented cylinder, people have also started buying it at the rate of Rs 11,000 a piece.

Many healthcare groups are taking advance booking of about 1.5 lakh to set up ICUs in just 4 hours at home and provide nurse to take care of patients. Some private hospitals have come up with special home care packages for COVID-19 patients and are doing good business.

An executive of Delhi’s Max Hospital, that recently started its “Home Isolation Care” services for COVID, said the demand is increasing as people want to be under guidance of doctors and want tele-consultations regularly.

Another group -- Health Care at Home -- started this service only after COVID outbreak and on a daily basis 35 to 40 persons are booking for remote care packages that includes psychological counseling, 24x7 caregiver at home, delivery of medicines and regular monitoring of health parameters.

HDU Healthcare that has expertise in setting up ICU facilities at homes is on a daily basis, for the last ten days, setting up about 200 ICU units at homes in Delhi and NCR. These are all for patients who have already tested positive and many have co-morbid conditions.

“At this rate of demand we have capacity to set up ICU units for another 8-10 days only now,” said HDU’s COO Ambrish Mishra. The company, pre-COVID days, on an average used to set up 2-3 units per day under home care.

Several Resident Welfare Associations and group housing societies too are setting up isolation centres in their community rooms or empty flats to handle large scale outbreak in their premises. “We are setting up units for RWAs etc too,” Mishra said.

After several videos of patients dying due to lack of medical care and facilities in hospitals surfaced many do not want to go to hospitals. “You lose only time and energy running from pillar to post to get a bed. Better to create that facility at home if you can afford,” said a doctor.

Tags: medical centres, covid19 patients, icus, isolation wards, housing societies, medical equipment, medical facilities home services, coronavirus pandemic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Retired ISA Harsh Mander and activists participate in a rally to protest against CAA, NRC. (PTI Photo)

Delhi riots case: Ex-civil servants fear 'misuse of law' against Harsh Mander for his Jamia speech

Supreme Court of India (PTI image)

No coercive action against pvt firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown

File image of Bhagwat Karad.

COVID-19: BJP MP claims Maharashtra government underreporting cases in Aurangabad

Nepal file photo (representational)

India keen on maintaining amicable ties with Nepal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham