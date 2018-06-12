The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi govt orders probe into bungalows vacated by ex-CMs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 5:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 5:21 am IST

Senior UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday demanded a high level probe into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh estate department, on Monday, ordered an investigation into government properties in bungalows recently vacated by former chief ministers.

The move comes after reports that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had ripped off tiles, air-conditioners, fittings etc. from his bungalow before vacating it. Senior UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday demanded a high level probe into the matter.

“Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav claim to represent the downtrodden sections of society but lead a life of luxury and that too, at the cost of the state exchequer. A probe is needed into the matter to expose such leaders”, the minister had said.

The estate department had taken legal opinion and estate officer Yogesh Shukla told reporters that “Our employees have started making a list of properties allotted to these bungalows. We will see what is missing and notices would later be sent to all the occupants.”

Tags: akhilesh yadav, yogi govt
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

2

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

3

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

4

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

5

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham