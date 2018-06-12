Yogi govt orders probe into bungalows vacated by ex-CMs

Senior UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday demanded a high level probe into the matter.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh estate department, on Monday, ordered an investigation into government properties in bungalows recently vacated by former chief ministers.

The move comes after reports that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had ripped off tiles, air-conditioners, fittings etc. from his bungalow before vacating it. Senior UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday demanded a high level probe into the matter.

“Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav claim to represent the downtrodden sections of society but lead a life of luxury and that too, at the cost of the state exchequer. A probe is needed into the matter to expose such leaders”, the minister had said.

The estate department had taken legal opinion and estate officer Yogesh Shukla told reporters that “Our employees have started making a list of properties allotted to these bungalows. We will see what is missing and notices would later be sent to all the occupants.”