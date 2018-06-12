The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

Special court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, kin

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 8:09 pm IST

The non-bailable warrants were issued by Special PMLA judge Salman Azmee against Nirav Modi and 10 others, including his family members.

Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrant against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his family members in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate last month.

The ED had last week moved the special court seeking warrants against the accused persons.

The non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judge Salman Azmee against Nirav Modi and 10 others, including his family members.

The ED had last month filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) cheating and fraud case against Nirav Modi and 23 others, including his father Deepak Modi, sister Purvi Mehta, brother-in-law Maiank Mehta, brother Neeshal Modi and another relative Nehal Modi.

The ED has charged the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam case.

Nirav Modi is said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against him. In a meeting held between Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and UK Minister of State for Countering Extremism, Baroness Williams in Delhi on Monday, the UK side confirmed the presence of Nirav Modi in Britain.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb fraud case, non-bailable warrants, prevention of money laundering act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham