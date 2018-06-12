The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

India, All India

Pranab Mukherjee will attend Rahul's Iftar, confirms Congress

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 8:39 am IST

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Mukherjee has readily accepted the invite for the celebrations on June 13.

Rahul Gandhi will play host at this year's Iftar scheduled to be held at a luxury hotel in the city. It will be the Gandhi scion's first Iftar event after taking over the reins of the party. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi will play host at this year's Iftar scheduled to be held at a luxury hotel in the city. It will be the Gandhi scion's first Iftar event after taking over the reins of the party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee will attend the Iftar hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on June 13. 

Iftar marks the customary breaking of the daylong fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Mukherjee was invited by the Congress chief for the event and he has readily accepted the invite.

The ex-president had raised quite a few eyebrows with his recent visit to the RSS headquarters. The visit had left several Congress leaders and his own family members miffed and anguished.

"Multiple media houses have raised questions on Iftar invite to Pranab Mukherjee on behalf of Congress president. Congress president has extended an invite to Pranab Mukherjee and he has graciously accepted. Hope this will set to rest unwarranted speculation," Surjewala said.

He tweeted saying Mukherjee had attended the last Iftar organised by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"To set the record straight, May I point out that Pranab Dada had attended the last Iftar get-together organised by then Congress President, Sonia Gandhi too. Bereft of unwarranted issues, let compassion and friendship for all guide us in the holy month of Ramadan," he said. 

Rahul Gandhi will play host at this year's Iftar scheduled to be held at a luxury hotel in the city. It will be the Gandhi scion's first Iftar event after taking over the reins of the party. 

The Congress had given its Iftar ritual a miss in the last two years.

The party conventionally invites leaders of all faiths as well as top diplomats to the event.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, rahul gandhi, iftar party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

2

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

3

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

4

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

5

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham