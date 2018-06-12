Pranab Mukherjee will attend Rahul's Iftar, confirms Congress

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Mukherjee has readily accepted the invite for the celebrations on June 13.

Rahul Gandhi will play host at this year's Iftar scheduled to be held at a luxury hotel in the city. It will be the Gandhi scion's first Iftar event after taking over the reins of the party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee will attend the Iftar hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on June 13.

Iftar marks the customary breaking of the daylong fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Mukherjee was invited by the Congress chief for the event and he has readily accepted the invite.

The ex-president had raised quite a few eyebrows with his recent visit to the RSS headquarters. The visit had left several Congress leaders and his own family members miffed and anguished.

"Multiple media houses have raised questions on Iftar invite to Pranab Mukherjee on behalf of Congress president. Congress president has extended an invite to Pranab Mukherjee and he has graciously accepted. Hope this will set to rest unwarranted speculation," Surjewala said.

He tweeted saying Mukherjee had attended the last Iftar organised by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"To set the record straight, May I point out that Pranab Dada had attended the last Iftar get-together organised by then Congress President, Sonia Gandhi too. Bereft of unwarranted issues, let compassion and friendship for all guide us in the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

The Congress had given its Iftar ritual a miss in the last two years.

The party conventionally invites leaders of all faiths as well as top diplomats to the event.