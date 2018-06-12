The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, All India

Pranab Mukherjee invited to iftar party, clarifies Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 4:58 am IST

The iftar which was being held after a gap of two years and the first since Rahul Gandhi took over as the President of the Party.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After a day of speculation that former President Pranab Mukherjee might not make it to the list of invitees for the Congress’ Iftar party on June 13, the Party officially clarified late evening that Mr Mukherjee has been invited and he has accepted the invitation also. The iftar which was being held after a gap of two years and the first since Rahul Gandhi took over as the President of the Party, is likely to be another show of Opposition unity, with all the leaders, who were present at the swearing-in of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, likely to attend or send their representatives.

Speculation was rife throughout the day that Mr Mukherjee was unlikely to be invited with many party insiders claiming that the leadership had decided not to invite former vice president Hamid Ansari as well, since they had held constitutional positions. Mr Mukherjee’s office too confirmed that no invitation has reached them yet.

However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted late evening: “Congress President has extended an invite to Sh. Pranab Mukherjee & he has graciously accepted. Hope this will set to rest unwarranted speculation.”.

“To set the record straight, May I point out that Pranab Dada had attended the last Iftar get together organised by then Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi too. Bereft of unwarranted issues, let compassion & friendship for all guide us in the holy month of Ramzan,” he added.

It might be recalled that Mr Mukherjee’s decision of addressing an RSS convocation at its Nagpur headquarters had sent political circles into a tizzy with the Congress Party split wide open on the issue.

While many Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma had openly criticised the former President, officially the party had commended the speech made by him at the function.

Mr Mukherjee’s own daughter Sharmishtha and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had also come down heavily on him for his decision to attend the function.

The former President’s decision had stirred the pot on the ruling side too. NDA ally Shiv Sena in an editorial in Party mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ had written that RSS was preparing for ‘Plan B’ by inviting Pranab Mukherjee as it was not confident of a Modi win in the general elections.

Sources in many parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the erstwhile NDA ally Telugu Desam Party, feel that Mr Mukherjee has the potential of emerging as the most respectable Prime Ministerial face in case of a hung verdict.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, rahul gandhi, iftar party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

2

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

3

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

4

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

5

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham