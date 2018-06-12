The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

No disquiet among K'taka Congress MLAs over ministerial berths: Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 7:16 pm IST

Siddaramaiah says he has had talks with everyone, including MB Patil, who were reportedly unhappy over not becoming a minister.

Siddaramaiah, who is also leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said, 'There is no one who is dissatisfied... everyone is satisfied now.' (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah, who is also leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said, 'There is no one who is dissatisfied... everyone is satisfied now.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday maintained there was no discontent within Congress now over denial of ministerial berths and expressed confidence that no party MLA would join hands with the BJP.

Confident about the Congress-JD(S) coalition government completing its full five year term, Siddaramaiah, who is also leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said, “There is no one who is dissatisfied... everyone is satisfied now.”

Pointing out he has had talks with everyone who were reportedly unhappy over not becoming a minister, including MB Patil, he said “how much ever BJP tries to entice our MLAs, no one will go.”

There was growing discontent among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the June 6 cabinet expansion, with some openly expressing dissatisfaction and holding separate meetings.

The disquiet that had come out in the open soon after the exercise has gone silent in the last two days following efforts by the party leadership to pacify upset MLAs.

Responding to BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa’s comments that several Congress leaders are eager to join his party, Siddaramaiah said Yeddyurappa’s words have no value.

“He (Yeddyurappa) himself doesn’t know what he is talking about,” he told reporters in Mysuru, as he accused the BJP of trying to entice Congress MLAs with money and posts.

He said the coalition government’s first coordination committee meeting is scheduled for June 14.

Siddaramaiah, who heads the coordination committee that has the responsibility to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition government, said the agenda has not yet been prepared.

“I will look into it once I go to Bengaluru tomorrow,” he said.

Stating that he hasn’t spoken to Congress president Rahul Gandhi yet regarding the issue of new Karnataka Pradesh Congress president, the former chief minister, in response to a question, said he would go to New Delhi after completing pending work here, including his nature care treatment.

Siddaramaiah said he was confident of the government completing its term, adding the public mandate was for five years.

“Only thing is that a coalition government had to be formed as the public verdict was not in favour of one party,” he said.

To a question on Kumaraswamy’s comments about rampant corruption in the system, Siddaramaiah said: “I don’t know where he has seen (corruption), if he has seen let him stop.... When he has come to know where corruption is, let him stop.”

Stating that corruption starts with transfers, Kumaraswamy had on Monday said there are middlemen in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha (the state secretariat) for this purpose who claim the chief minister and ministers are with them.

Not wishing to react on Kumaraswamy’s statement that he was made chief minister on Congress’ insistence, he said “I haven’t spoken to him, so I cannot react.”

The former chief minister also termed reports about his contesting the coming Lok Sabha election as a “creation of the media”.

Tags: siddaramaiah, ministerial berth, congress-jd(s), bs yeddyurappa, rahul gandhi, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

2

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

3

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

4

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

5

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham