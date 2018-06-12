Gorakhpur doctor’s brother Kashif Jameel recovering post bid on life

Kashif Jameel, 34, a property dealer, was returning home around 11 pm, when some men came on a motorcycle and opened fire at him.

Lucknow: Kashif Jameel, brother of Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur, who was shot at by unidentified persons late on Sunday night, is now said to be out of danger.

Jameel was immediately taken to a private nursing home, where a bullet lodged in his neck was surgically removed. He was later shifted to the BRD medical college, where he is being kept under observation. He also received bullet injuries in shoulder and arm.

The SP city Vinay Singh said that they were still not aware of the motive behind the crime but initial investigations indicate that this could be a result of business rivalry.

Meanwhile, Dr Khan told reporters that the police tried to delay medical attention to his brother by moving him from one medical facility to another.

He has urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the security of his family. “I have been ‘advised’ indirectly to be alert and I fear there is a threat to me and my family”, he said.

Meanwhile, BSP president Mayawati condemned the attack on Dr Khan’s brother and said that the incident was an example of the jungle raj prevailing in the state.

The victim’s brother Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested last year after the death of children due to disruption in oxygen supply at the BRD Medical college. Dr Khan was in-charge of the pediatric ward, when the tragedy happened. He was recently released on bail after spending eight months in jail.