Eye on 2019, PM Modi to review govt schemes

Sources said the meeting will be held at Parliament House and all ministers have been asked to attend the crucial meeting.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of his government’s flagship schemes and programmes and the agenda for the last year of the NDA’s term in office at a meeting of the full council of ministers on Wednesday. Sources said the meeting will be held at Parliament House and all ministers have been asked to attend the crucial meeting.

The meeting of the council of ministers, being held after a gap of seven months, comes in the backdrop of the recent setback in the byelections held in many states.

Sources said the meeting may also deliberate on farm distress and the government’s efforts to provide relief to the agricultural sector through various initiatives that were announced in the Budget such as 1.5 times higher minimum support prices than the cost of production.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the start-up funding scheme, the Mudra Yojana, among other schemes, will be reviewed at the meeting on Wednesday.