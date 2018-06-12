The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018

India

Ex-PM Vajpayee stable, to be in hospital until infection is controlled: AIIMS

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 1:29 pm IST

In a statement issued at 10:45 pm on Monday, the AIIMS said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain in the ICU of the cardio-thoracic centre of AIIMS, a source said. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain in the ICU of the cardio-thoracic centre of AIIMS, a source said. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the AIIMS in the national capital with urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, is stable on Tuesday, the hospital said.

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

In a statement, the AIIMS said, "His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled".

A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, evaluated his condition sometime back, a source said. He continues to remain in the ICU of the cardio-thoracic centre of AIIMS, the source added.





The BJP, on Monday, said in a statement that Shah had a detailed discussion with the doctors about Vajpayee's treatment and also met the former prime minister's family members at the hospital.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.

atal bihari vajpayee, aiims
India, Delhi, New Delhi

