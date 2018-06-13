The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

Congress terms Kejriwal's dharna at L-G office 'drama', calls AAP B-team of BJP

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 9:11 pm IST

Kejriwal has proved he is 'unable' to use the powers as CM and creating 'drama' over strike by IAS officers and full statehood, Maken said.

Kejriwal and his party 'lack' any ideology and that is why he said he will campaign for BJP if more powers are given to Delhi government, Maken said. (Photo: File)
 Kejriwal and his party 'lack' any ideology and that is why he said he will campaign for BJP if more powers are given to Delhi government, Maken said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Tuesday dismissed the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at LG office as a "drama" to distract public attention from "failures" of his government.

Kejriwal has proved he is "unable" to use the powers bestowed on him as Chief Minister and is creating "drama" over so called strike by IAS officers and full statehood, he said.

"Is it not Kaliyug, that a chief minister whose attendance at Delhi Assembly is just 10 per cent and who does not go to his office, is complaining of non cooperation of IAS officers," Maken told reporters.

Kejriwal and his party "lack" any ideology and that is why he said he will campaign for BJP if more powers are given to Delhi government, he said.

Read: AAP will campaign for BJP in Lok Sabha polls if Delhi granted statehood: Kejriwal

"This proves our contention reiterated by us that both the parties are hand in glove and AAP is B team of the BJP," Maken said.

He also slammed the Kejriwal government's raising questions on 18 issues like education, health and water supply, and alleged it has "failed" on these despite requiring no additional power or sanction of Centre.

"Entire Delhi is severely hit by water crisis although Kejriwal himself is chairman of Delhi Jal Board. No new hospitals came up in three and half year rule of his government, drop out rate at government schools has increased while enrolments have gone down," he alleged.

He also attacked the AAP government over its demand for LG's approval to the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

"Kejriwal and his ministers are crying hoarse over ration. However the fact is that the number of beneficiaries of public distribution system has gone down from 33.5 lakh during Congress regime to 15 lakh now," he claimed.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain spent the night at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office to press for their three demands. They have asked Baijal for direction to IAS officers to end their "strike", action against officers who have struck work for "four months" and approval to doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Tags: ajay maken, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, satyendar jain, aap, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham