Congress terms Kejriwal's dharna at L-G office 'drama', calls AAP B-team of BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Tuesday dismissed the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at LG office as a "drama" to distract public attention from "failures" of his government.

Kejriwal has proved he is "unable" to use the powers bestowed on him as Chief Minister and is creating "drama" over so called strike by IAS officers and full statehood, he said.

"Is it not Kaliyug, that a chief minister whose attendance at Delhi Assembly is just 10 per cent and who does not go to his office, is complaining of non cooperation of IAS officers," Maken told reporters.

Kejriwal and his party "lack" any ideology and that is why he said he will campaign for BJP if more powers are given to Delhi government, he said.

"This proves our contention reiterated by us that both the parties are hand in glove and AAP is B team of the BJP," Maken said.

He also slammed the Kejriwal government's raising questions on 18 issues like education, health and water supply, and alleged it has "failed" on these despite requiring no additional power or sanction of Centre.

"Entire Delhi is severely hit by water crisis although Kejriwal himself is chairman of Delhi Jal Board. No new hospitals came up in three and half year rule of his government, drop out rate at government schools has increased while enrolments have gone down," he alleged.

He also attacked the AAP government over its demand for LG's approval to the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

"Kejriwal and his ministers are crying hoarse over ration. However the fact is that the number of beneficiaries of public distribution system has gone down from 33.5 lakh during Congress regime to 15 lakh now," he claimed.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain spent the night at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office to press for their three demands. They have asked Baijal for direction to IAS officers to end their "strike", action against officers who have struck work for "four months" and approval to doorstep ration delivery scheme.