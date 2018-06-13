The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

85-yr-old Yogi claims to have survived without food or water for 7 decades

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 8:48 pm IST

The 85-year-old Prahlad Jani has become a curiosity for scientists from around the world.

Yogi from Gujarat, Prahlad Jani, is referred to as 'Mataji' by his devotees. (Photo: ANI)
  Yogi from Gujarat, Prahlad Jani, is referred to as 'Mataji' by his devotees. (Photo: ANI)

Mehsana (Gujarat): A yogi from Charod village in Gujarat’s Mehsana is known as “breatharian” – a person who lives on air by the internal community. The 85-year-old Prahlad Jani claims to have spent over seven decades of his life without food or water.

Still fit, the octogenarian, who wears red clothing and is referred as "Mataji" has aroused the curiosity of scientists from across the world who are left totally stunned by his unusual way of living.

Prahlad Jani has been subjected to various medical examinations by scientists who were intrigued by his way of living and wanted to dig deeper into the matter.

Among the many eminent scientists who carried a study on him was former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Tests were also conducted on the plants in his ashram, but scientists and the doctors were unable to connect the dots and explain Prahlad Jani’s way of life.

An observational study was conducted on Prahlad Jani by Defence Institute Of Physiology And Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2010, where Jani was observed in strict isolation and under continual video monitoring for 15 days. 

He was taken out for MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray and exposure to sun under continuous video recordings. Periodic clinical, biochemical, radiological and other relevant examinations were also conducted. 

The conclusion of the study was that Prahlad Jani "has some extreme form of adaptation to starvation and water restriction as evident from serum Leptin and Ghrelin levels that have been estimated."

"Mataji", who is devoted to Goddess Amba, says he meditates and that's what gives him the energy to carry on.

Disciples visit his ashram - Ambaji - from far various corners of world. They visit Prahlad Jain with their problems and he assists them without charging any fee.

One of the disciples from Chitrakut in Uttar Pradesh said, "I have heard a lot about him, and today when I visited his ashram, I experienced immense peace."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other influential political leaders have visited his ashram to seek his blessings.

Tags: prahlad jani, apj abdul kalam, mataji, charod village, gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham