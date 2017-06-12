Student from Chandigarh tops IIT-JEE examination

Mehtani, whose elder sister too is pursuing an engineering course, had secured 95.4 per cent marks in the Class XII Board examinations.

Chandigarh: Watching cartoons on TV, listening to music and playing badminton were the stress-busters for Sarvesh Mehtani, a student from Chandigarh, who topped the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) test, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Mehtani, whose father is an officer in the Income Tax department, said it was always his aim to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination.

Aashish Waikar, an Army officer’s son who studied in the same private school in Panchkula as that of Mehtani, secured an all-India seventh rank in the IIT-JEE examination.

Asked if he had thought that he will emerge as the topper in the exam, Mehtani told PTI, “I always wanted to be in the top 10.”

About the activities which worked as stress-busters for him, Mehtani said, “I watched cartoons on TV and listened to music. Reading novels and playing badminton also helped me stay calm and focussed.”

