The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

Student from Chandigarh tops IIT-JEE examination

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 1:30 am IST

Mehtani, whose elder sister too is pursuing an engineering course, had secured 95.4 per cent marks in the Class XII Board examinations.

Sarvesh Mehtani
 Sarvesh Mehtani

Chandigarh: Watching cartoons on TV, listening to music and playing badminton were the stress-busters for Sarvesh Mehtani, a student from Chandigarh, who topped the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) test, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Mehtani, whose father is an officer in the Income Tax department, said it was always his aim to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination.

Aashish Waikar, an Army officer’s son who studied in the same private school in Panchkula as that of Mehtani, secured an all-India seventh rank in the IIT-JEE examination.

Asked if he had thought that he will emerge as the topper in the exam, Mehtani told PTI, “I always wanted to be in the top 10.”

About the activities which worked as stress-busters for him, Mehtani said, “I watched cartoons on TV and listened to music. Reading novels and playing badminton also helped me stay calm and focussed.”

Mehtani, whose elder sister too is pursuing an engineering course, had secured 95.4 per cent marks in the Class XII Board examinations.

Tags: sarvesh mehtani, iit-jee

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

2

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

3

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

4

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

5

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham