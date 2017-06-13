The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Porn clip played in Punjab darbar meet, probe ordered

Published : Jun 12, 2017, 10:04 pm IST
Officers and jawans of the BSF were left red-faced when an alleged pornography clip was played during a presentation in Firozpur on Sunday.

Jalandhar: A probe has been ordered for playing a porn clip during a darbar meeting of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the headquarters of the 77th Battalion in Punjab's Firozpur.

Inspector General Mukul Goyal on Monday said, "An objectionable clip was played on laptop for 2-5 sec during a BSF meet in Firozpur, it was immediately stopped. But because a government laptop was used, court of inquiry has been ordered."

Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

