India, All India

Northern hillstations likely to face thunderstorm, squall over next 2 days

PTI
Published : May 12, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 8:38 pm IST

Thunderstorm over these hill-states and its subsequent effect on plains in north India is due to a new western disturbance.

Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. (Photo: PTI)
 Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with squall, while parts of Rajasthan might see dust storm over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Thunderstorm over these hill-states and its subsequent effect on plains in north India is due to a new western disturbance from Sunday.

Western disturbance originates in the Mediterranean Sea that brings sudden rains to northwestern parts of India.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall with wind speed reaching 50-70 kilometres per hour are "very likely" at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, it said.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory said.

Heat wave conditions are very likely at one or two pockets over Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha.

Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstorm and violent winds in the first week of May.

