MP: Student dies of heart attack after being denied to take exam

The student, identified as Mohanlal, was pursuing a computer degree from Ramkrishna College.

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student, who was denied to take examination as he paid Rs 300 less than his fee, allegedly died of heart attack on Friday.

The student, identified as Mohanlal, was pursuing a computer degree from Ramkrishna College and had already deposited a fee of Rs 25,700. Since he could not pay Rs 300, he was not given his admit card. His relative said he was extremely stressed because of this.

"For a mere amount of Rs 300, he was not allowed to take the examination. He could not bear the thought of his career being ruined and succumbed to death," Mohanlal's relative said.

Following the incident, agitated relatives and neighbours protested and blocked a road and demanded that an action should be taken against the college.

"Till the time the district administration does not take action against the college, we will continue our agitation," the protesters said.

(With ANI inputs)