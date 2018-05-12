The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:54 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka Assembly polls: Can Siddaramaiah break the jinx?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 12, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 6:51 am IST

Indian politicians and a Hindi-speaking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, something south Indian politicos rarely do with the exception of DMK leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Rarely has a state witnessed such a high stakes battle like the Karnataka Assembly poll in which three parties-the Congress, BJP and JD(S)-threw everything they had into the ring with predictions being made that it could set the trend for the 2019 parliament election.

With the wait over and polling set to happen on Saturday, the big question is whether Karnataka is in for a phase of uncertainty because of a hung House-or will the Congress or BJP  quell the challenge and ride a wave to a comfortable majority?

The campaign which began in March, was hit by many controversies-the most serious one being the Rajarajeshwarinagar voter ID scam with the Election Commission on Friday ordering postponement of polling to the seat to May 28 saying the current electoral process in the constituency has been “vitiated” by parties and candidates who had tried to influence voters. Sources in the Congress assert that the scam  was master-minded by the BJP in a bid to show the ruling party in poor light and prove it was resorting to dubious tactics to win the polls.

It remains to be seen if the scam — which happened just two days before the polls-will weigh on the minds of voters and influence their electoral choice.   

Meanwhile, the seat projections made by each political party-the Congress claimed it would win 124-132 seats, the BJP at 130 and the JD(S) a simple majority-  are as ambitious as ever. Political uncertainty and horse-trading are the last things people of the state would want after seeing the chaos during the tenure of the BJP-JD(S) coalition govt in 2006-07 which made a disastrous exit.

The ruling Congress is banking heavily on chief minister Siddaramaiah’s earthy image which his supporters claim, would appeal to most people. What could further add to his appeal is the courage he showed to take on north

Indian politicians and a Hindi-speaking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, something south Indian politicos rarely do with the exception of DMK leaders.

Unlike the Congress, the BJP from day one, has relied heavily on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and party national president, Amit Shah to take the party across the winning post.

Intent on making life difficult for the twonational parties is the regional party, the JD (S) which has been strugglingto convince voters that it will emerge as the  king and not be relegated to the role of kingmaker.

Congress resets Siddaramaiah image
Sources say the battle to retain Karnataka for the Congress started way back in September 2017  after CM Siddaramaiah reportedly roped in six agencies who worked under the directions of two IAS officers to create a positive image for him.

This helped to a great extent in neutralising  the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. According to this team's assessment based on caste calculations, the Congress will get 120 seats.

Tags: siddaramaiah, congress, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham