Karnataka Assembly polls: Can Siddaramaiah break the jinx?

Bengaluru: Rarely has a state witnessed such a high stakes battle like the Karnataka Assembly poll in which three parties-the Congress, BJP and JD(S)-threw everything they had into the ring with predictions being made that it could set the trend for the 2019 parliament election.

With the wait over and polling set to happen on Saturday, the big question is whether Karnataka is in for a phase of uncertainty because of a hung House-or will the Congress or BJP quell the challenge and ride a wave to a comfortable majority?

The campaign which began in March, was hit by many controversies-the most serious one being the Rajarajeshwarinagar voter ID scam with the Election Commission on Friday ordering postponement of polling to the seat to May 28 saying the current electoral process in the constituency has been “vitiated” by parties and candidates who had tried to influence voters. Sources in the Congress assert that the scam was master-minded by the BJP in a bid to show the ruling party in poor light and prove it was resorting to dubious tactics to win the polls.

It remains to be seen if the scam — which happened just two days before the polls-will weigh on the minds of voters and influence their electoral choice.

Meanwhile, the seat projections made by each political party-the Congress claimed it would win 124-132 seats, the BJP at 130 and the JD(S) a simple majority- are as ambitious as ever. Political uncertainty and horse-trading are the last things people of the state would want after seeing the chaos during the tenure of the BJP-JD(S) coalition govt in 2006-07 which made a disastrous exit.

The ruling Congress is banking heavily on chief minister Siddaramaiah’s earthy image which his supporters claim, would appeal to most people. What could further add to his appeal is the courage he showed to take on north

Indian politicians and a Hindi-speaking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, something south Indian politicos rarely do with the exception of DMK leaders.

Unlike the Congress, the BJP from day one, has relied heavily on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and party national president, Amit Shah to take the party across the winning post.

Intent on making life difficult for the twonational parties is the regional party, the JD (S) which has been strugglingto convince voters that it will emerge as the king and not be relegated to the role of kingmaker.

Congress resets Siddaramaiah image

Sources say the battle to retain Karnataka for the Congress started way back in September 2017 after CM Siddaramaiah reportedly roped in six agencies who worked under the directions of two IAS officers to create a positive image for him.

This helped to a great extent in neutralising the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. According to this team's assessment based on caste calculations, the Congress will get 120 seats.