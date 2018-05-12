The Asian Age | News

India

EVM only registering votes to ‘Lotus’ at this Bengaluru booth, tweets Cong leader

Published : May 12, 2018
Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said the party would take up the issue of faulty EVMs with the Election Commission.

Bengaluru: On the day of election, the ruling Congress in Karnataka alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in some parts of the state.

Voting was delayed for two hours at a polling booth in Banahatti reportedly because the voting machine was faulty.

In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson said that one of the booths in Bengaluru is only registering vote to ‘Kamal ke phool’ (Lotus). He further said the party would take up the issue of faulty EVMs with the Election Commission.

Voting for 222 assembly constituencies is being held in Karnataka today. Over five crore eligible voters are likely to exercise their franchise.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed to win by huge margin. JD(S) also hopes to win enough seats to make a difference if predictions of a hung assembly prove correct.

Counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on Tuesday, May 15.

