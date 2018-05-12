EVM only registering votes to ‘Lotus’ at this Bengaluru booth, tweets Cong leader

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said the party would take up the issue of faulty EVMs with the Election Commission.

Bengaluru: On the day of election, the ruling Congress in Karnataka alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in some parts of the state.

Voting was delayed for two hours at a polling booth in Banahatti reportedly because the voting machine was faulty.

In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson said that one of the booths in Bengaluru is only registering vote to ‘Kamal ke phool’ (Lotus). He further said the party would take up the issue of faulty EVMs with the Election Commission.

There are 5 booths opposite my Parent's apartment at RMV II Stage, Bengaluru. In the 2nd booth, any button pressed registers a vote ONLY to kiwi mele Kamala i.e Kamal ke phool. Angry voters are returning without casting their vote. — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018

Dear FB Friends, polling has not begun again at booth no. 2 opp Sterling Residency RMV II Stage after the EVM/VVPAT was found to be malfunctioning. My own vote is in the same booth.

Meanwhile INC Supporters, please don't be disheartened. Please cast your vote. Make a difference. — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018

So far we have received 3 complaints of malfunctioning EVM/VVPAT across the State including from Ramanagara, Chamarajpet and Hebbal. The INC is taking up these issues with the EC. — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018

Voting for 222 assembly constituencies is being held in Karnataka today. Over five crore eligible voters are likely to exercise their franchise.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed to win by huge margin. JD(S) also hopes to win enough seats to make a difference if predictions of a hung assembly prove correct.

Counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on Tuesday, May 15.