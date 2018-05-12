The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Dinesh Karthik half century powered KKR to matchw inning total against KXIP. ((Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR:Narine, Karthik half-centuries power KKR to 245-6
 
India, All India

Centre planning 6-months jail term for those abandoning elderly parents

PTI
Published : May 12, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

The draft Act also proposes doing away with an upper limit of Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance amount, thus making it variable.

Elderly parents can approach a Maintenance Tribunal in case their children neglect or refuse to maintain them. (Representational Image)
 Elderly parents can approach a Maintenance Tribunal in case their children neglect or refuse to maintain them. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is planning to increase the jail term for those who abandon or abuse their elderly parents, to six months from the existing three months, according to a senior official.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is reviewing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, has also proposed widening the definition of children to include adopted or step children, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and minors represented by their legal guardians, the senior ministry official said.

Only biological children and grandchildren come under the provisions of the existing Act.

The Ministry has drafted the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Draft Bill, 2018, which once approved will supersede the existing act.

The draft Act also proposes doing away with an upper limit of Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance amount, thus making it variable.

"Those who earn well can and should of course shell out a higher amount for the upkeep of their parents. Also, the definition of the term maintenance should go beyond providing food, clothing, housing, health care and include safety and security of parents," the official said.

The Act in its current form makes it a legal obligation for children and heirs to provide maintenance to senior citizens and parents, by a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000.

Elderly parents can approach a Maintenance Tribunal in case their children neglect or refuse to maintain them.

Tags: senior citizens act, elderly parents, senior citizens, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham