The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

India, All India

Beat the heat campaign: NDMA announces special heat wave bulletin for 17 states

PTI
Published : May 12, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 11:34 am IST

IMD said besides regular 5-day forecasts, it will come out with special heat bulletins at 0730 hours to help people plan their day.

The NDMA's 'Beat The Heat India' campaign is being widely used and publicised by various other stakeholders. (Representational Image)
 The NDMA's 'Beat The Heat India' campaign is being widely used and publicised by various other stakeholders. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Seventeen heat wave-prone states will be provided special heat bulletins every morning, besides the regular five-day forecasts, so that people can reschedule their work, arrange drinking water and other necessary items, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday, May 11.

This was conveyed to the states during a meeting, conducted through video conference.

According to an official release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that besides the regular five-day forecasts, it will come out with special heat bulletins at 0730 hours to help people plan their day accordingly.

The NDMA took stock of the states' preparedness and mitigation measures in view of the recent incidents of thunderstorm and lightning. Preparedness measures relating to these hazards were also assessed.

A detailed review of the preparedness of the states in terms of action plans up to the district levels for providing shelter, drinking water and rescheduling work timings to avoid peak heat impact for labourers, those undergoing medical treatment and others was carried out, the release said.

The NDMA underlined the importance of training all stakeholders to build local capacities and ensure a better response in case of an emergency. The authority also asked the states to share a report on the activities carried out by them so that best practices followed by one state can be suitably adapted by others.

The NDMA has been running an all-out awareness campaign on social media on the do's and don’ts of a heat wave, thunderstorms and lightning. The NDMA's 'Beat The Heat India' campaign is being widely used and publicised by various other stakeholders.

Tags: weather forecast, heat wave, heat wave in india, imd, ndma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham