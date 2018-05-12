2 men JCP Himanshu Roy booked get life sentence on day of his suicide

A sessions court awarded life imprisonment to two persons in the 2012 murder case of actor Meenakshi Thapa.

Mumbai: In a case supervised by Himanshu Roy as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Mumbai, two accused were sentenced to life imprisonment on the day he ended his life.

A sessions court in Mumbai on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to two persons in the 2012 murder case of actor Meenakshi Thapa. It awarded the sentence to Amit Jaiswal, 36 and his girlfriend Preeti Surin, 26.

"Jaiswal and Surin, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had befriended Thapa, 26 on the sets of 'Heroine', a Bollywood film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

Both the accused used to work as model coordinators.

Under the impression that the actor belonged to a rich family, the duo hatched a conspiracy to abduct her and demand a Rs 15-lakh ransom from her family.