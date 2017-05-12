The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 12, 2017

Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to face I-T investigation in National Herald case

Published : May 12, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 1:11 pm IST

Swamy has accused the Gandhis and other Congress leaders of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: In a development bound to trouble the Gandhi family, the Delhi High Court on Friday ruled that a company which has Congress President Sonia and vice president Rahul as its main stakeholders will be investigated by income tax officials.

In March, Sonia and Rahul opposed as “vague and devoid of material particulars” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking summoning of witnesses in the National Herald case.

The Gandhis, who are accused in the case along with some other Congress leaders, contended that Swamy’s plea was “in the nature of a fishing and roving enquiry which is not permissible in law”. The submissions were made in the reply filed to Swamy’s list of witnesses and other evidence given to metropolitan magistrate Lovleen in the case.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which Associate Journals Ltd (AJL) owed to the Congress.

The Gandhis and other accused—Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda—have denied the allegations levelled against them. The court had summoned the accused persons, besides YI on 26 June, 2014. On 19 December, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons. Pitroda was granted bail on 20 February, 2016 when he had appeared in the court.

Swamy had on 10 February filed the list of witnesses before the court which had on 26 December last year given him the last opportunity to submit the list. The list includes the names of eleven persons including All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Janardan Dwivedi, several officials of AJL and government officials.

In a relief to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the court had earlier rejected “as fishing enquiry” a plea of Swamy seeking a direction to the Congress party and AJL to produce certain records relating to the case. Sonia, Rahul, Vora (AICC treasurer), Fernandes (AICC general secretary), Dubey and Pitroda were summoned for alleged offences under section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, income tax probe, national herald case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

