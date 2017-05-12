The Asian Age | News

President poll: Opposition coming together to save existence, says BJP

PTI
Published : May 12, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

The leader claimed that many opposition parties, in fact, would openly support the BJP-led NDA candidate for the presidential poll.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo)
 BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo)

Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday described Congress president Sonia Gandhi's effort to forge opposition unity for presidential poll as a "fight for political existence".

"The Congress, the CPI(M) and other political parties are trying to gang up against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their successive defeats in various elections. They have come together to save their own political existence which is at stake," Vijayvargiya said.

"Now they are coming together for the presidential poll. Let me tell you, this time too they will be defeated. Many from the opposition camp will come out in support of the BJP and NDA candidate for presidential poll," Vijayvargiya told PTI in an interview.

His comments followed the Congress chief's initiative to form an opposition front to fight the presidential election. Gandhi had met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and is also slated to meet TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

"The opposition wants to project their candidate for the presidential election. It's fine. But let me tell you their strategy will fall flat in front of Modiji. We believe in 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. And they believe in appeasement politics," he said.

Vijayvargiya, however, refused to comment on whether the BJP and the NDA had already decided on any candidate, saying that the final call would be taken in a meeting of the NDA.

"Our party president will talk to NDA partners and decide on it. I can't comment on it," he said. Asked whether the BJP would be able to hold together the NDA flock ahead of the presidential poll, he claimed, "Not only NDA partners, some parties from opposition camp will also come out in our support as they know it is very well that only Modi can save India."

Berating the "opposition and pseudo-secular brigade" for labelling the BJP as "communal", Vijayvargiya said, "What they were doing when our soldiers were being slaughtered on the border. We did not see any protest or candle light march, or anyone returning awards."

"Actually they are hypocrites who are at ease while supporting terrorists and anti-nationals in the name of human rights. They are traitors," he alleged.

On the continuing Kashmir unrest, he said, "The BJP will not compromise with the territorial integrity and security of the country."

Asked why the central government has failed to control the situation, the leader said, "We cannot comment on it. We need to leave it to our government and the Army to tackle the situation. Our stand is clear; we'll not bow our heads before terrorism and divisive politics."

Talking about the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he alleged, "The Mamata Banerjee government has crossed all limits in appeasement politics. It is during her regime that the rights of the Hindus are being curbed. The state government along with the ruling party is actually helping infiltration just for the sake of vote bank politics."

"Unabated infiltration is fast changing the demography of the state. The party will go all out to make it an issue in order to save Bengal from turning into a Jehadi state", he claimed.

He, however, refuted allegations by the TMC that the CBI was being used by the BJP to corner TMC politically in Bengal. "The CBI is probing the Saradha chit fund case under instructions from the Supreme Court. What has BJP to do with the investigation?

The TMC has looted public money and they have to return it. In the Narada sting operation, we have seen TMC leaders accepting money on camera. What else do you need to call them other than thieves?" he asked.

Tags: sonia gandhi, kailash vijayvargiya, presidential poll
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

