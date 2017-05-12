The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi hails Atal Behari Vajpayee for Pokhran test

PTI
Published : May 12, 2017, 2:55 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 3:02 am IST

Since 1999, May 11 is commemorated as the National Technology Day to mark India’s scientific prowess and technological advancements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Pokhran nuclear test anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “courage” shown by the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Since 1999, May 11 is commemorated as the National Technology Day to mark India’s scientific prowess and technological advancements.

“Greetings to everyone, especially our industrious scientists and those passionate about technology, on National Technology Day,” Mr Modi tweeted.

“We remain grateful to our scientists & the then political leadership for the courage shown in Pokhran in 1998,” he added. It was the same date in 1998 when India successfully conducted the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran under the leadership of Mr Vajpayee.

A write-up on Narendramodi.in refers to an earlier speech of Mr Modi in which he had said, “The world is well aware of the Pokhran tests. Under Atalji’s leadership, successful tests were carried out and the entire world was witness to India’s might. The scientists made the nation proud.”

Recalling the nearly two-decade-old development, Mr Modi said, “After the first series of tests the world community placed sanctions on India. On May 13, 1998, Atalji again called for tests, thus showing that he was made of a different mettle. If we had had a weak PM, he or she would have got scared on the same day. But Atalji was different. He did not get scared.”

Lauding the role the people of Pokhran played by keeping silent during nuclear tests, he said, “People of Pokhran must be lauded for maintaining silence during entire duration when the tests were planned and conducted. They placed interest of the nation above everything else.”

Tags: atal behari vajpayee, narendra modi, national technology day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What's different in Honor's EMUI 5.0?

2

US: Half-naked driver crashes car into store to get beer, say police

3

World War II vet reunited with love letter 72 years later

4

Xiaomi's first Indian Mi Home opens in Bengaluru

5

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham