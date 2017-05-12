The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, All India

Justice Karnan wants to apologise, stay arrest order: Lawyer tells CJI

ANI
Published : May 12, 2017, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 4:43 pm IST

The CJI asked Karnan to file an application and told him that he can be heard when all seven judges would be available for the hearing.

Justice Karnan yesterday sought relief from the apex court in the contempt of court matter. (Photo: File)
 Justice Karnan yesterday sought relief from the apex court in the contempt of court matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan's lawyer on Friday requested the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar (CJI) to stay the arrest order.

The CJI asked Justice Karnan to file an application and told him that he can be heard when all seven judges would be available for the hearing.

Justice Karnan's lawyer told the apex court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application. Justice Karnan yesterday sought relief from the apex court in the contempt of court matter.

Advocate Mathew Nethumpara, who was appearing for Justice Karnan in the apex court was asked for the documents to prove that he is the lawyer of Karnan.

Nethumpara told the apex court that he has the 'wakalatnama' and authorisation letter.
Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court sentenced Justice Karnan to six months in jail while holding him guilty of contempt of court. It was a landmark ruling, as it is for the first time ever that a sitting High Court judge has been sentenced.

The apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Karnan. The seven-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJI Khehar was hearing the contempt petition against Karnan.

Justice Karnan earlier on Monday sentenced the Chief Justice of India and six other apex court judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with the Chief Justice of India, six judges - Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph - had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan in February after he had named 20 'corrupt judges,' seeking a probe against them.

Justice Karnan had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit. Justice Karnan earlier on May 2 directed the court's registrar to issue non-bailable warrant against these seven Supreme Court judges. He tagged the apex court judges as 'accused' for not being present.

On May 1, in response to the apex court ordering an examination of his 'mental health', Justice Karnan asserted that he would issue a suo moto suspension order against West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) if he forcefully conducted a medical checkup.
Karnan further asserted that the DGP should take all the seven accused judges for medical test too.

Earlier, the apex court constituted a medical board to examine the mental condition of Justice Karnan on May 5 and also directed the DG West Bengal to assist the medical board to get justice Karnan examined.

The apex court said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority would not take any cognizance on the orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court. He also allegedly wrote about Supreme Court judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tags: justice karnan, karnan, cji, lawyer, arrest order, calcutta high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

2

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

3

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

4

Once male officer, Argentina’s first transgender police chief takes charge

5

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham