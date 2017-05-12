The Asian Age | News

EC to meet 55 parties today, will brief about EVM hacking challenge

PTI
Published : May 12, 2017, 10:20 am IST
The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs.

The Election Commission denied his claim that EVMs can be programmed to favour any particular party.
New Delhi: Amid a raging debate over the reliability of EVMs, the Election Commission will meet representatives of 55 political parties today to put forth its stand on the issue.

The Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs after 16 parties urged it to revert to the ballot paper system claiming faith of people in the machines has eroded.

The Commission is also likely to brief the parties about its planned EVM hacking challenge.

Days before the proposed meet, the Aam Admi Party had staged a demonstration on hacking a 'voting machine' in the Delhi Assembly. The party had used an EMV prototype to make the demonstration.

The EC had trashed AAP's claim saying the 'machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM'. The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting.

Some parties have demanded they be allowed access to the machines used in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Disqualifying candidates named in a charge sheet for bribing voters, making electoral graft a non-bailable offence and easing of rules to order counting of votes through paper trail are some of the other issues Election Commission will discuss with political parties tomorrow.

"The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss issue related to EVM and VVPAT.

"In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules," it had said in a statement last week.

Tags: election commission, evm hacking challenge, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

