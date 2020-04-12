Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra covid tally climbs to 1,895 after 134 new cases

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2020, 2:00 pm IST

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district

Artists paint on a street at Nana Chowk during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Artists paint on a street at Nana Chowk during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official.

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

