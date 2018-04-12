The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

Why insist on Aadhaar, Supreme Court asks Centre

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 5:03 am IST

Justice Chandrachud questioned the proportionality of subjecting the entire population to the level of intrusion caused by Aadhaar linkage.

Linking of PAN with Aadhdar was intended to prevent income tax evasion, accumulation, circulation and use of blackmoney and money laundering by imposing a requirement by law for linking Aadhaar for opening bank accounts.
 Linking of PAN with Aadhdar was intended to prevent income tax evasion, accumulation, circulation and use of blackmoney and money laundering by imposing a requirement by law for linking Aadhaar for opening bank accounts.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre as to why it should insist on Aadhaar for all financial transactions as it stigmatises the entire population.

A five-judge bench of Chief justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Kanwilkar, D.Y. Cha-ndrachud and Ashok Bhushan also drew the attention of additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for UIDAI, to the petitioners’ allegation that such insistence creates a feeling among the public that all are under government’s scanner for financial frauds, terrorism and tax evasion.

Refuting the allegation, Mr Mehta told the bench, “We want to link Aadhaar not because we see people as criminals, we only want to protect them from crime. We want to link Aadhaar not because we see people as criminals, we only want to protect them from crime.”

Drawing an analogy Mr Mehta said, “We travel by air and all passengers are frisked... It is to done to protect us from hijacking.”

Justice Sikri intervened and pointed out that frisking is done only for those who “choose to travel. You cannot compare it with the Aadhaar situation where 128 crore people are mandatorily asked to link their mobile SIMs, bank accounts and PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards”.

Mr Mehta said, “When a measure is uniformly applied, it does not mean that everyone is guilty... There is no presumption of guilt on everyone.”

Justice Chandrachud questioned the proportionality of subjecting the entire population to the level of intrusion caused by Aadhaar linkage. He said such levels of intrusion may be justified in combating terrorism or in a case of national security, but should the public be subjected to such intrusion of their privacy only to prevent any chances of tax evasion.

Mr Mehta said the court was right in thinking why the government should “intrude into the privacy of the entire population merely to weed out a few crores, but when tax evasions amount to `33, 000 crore, it is a serious problem which Aadhaar linkage may curb”.

Mr Mehta said the government is conscious of the criticism that the entire population is stigmatised as tax evaders and money launderers, but as a welfare state, the “gravity of public concern” against corruption, blackmoney and money laundering also has to be taken into consideration.

Linking of PAN with Aadhdar was intended to prevent income tax evasion, accumulation, circulation and use of blackmoney and money laundering by imposing a requirement by law for linking Aadhaar for opening bank accounts.

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar, centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things to know before going vegan

2

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

3

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

4

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

5

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham