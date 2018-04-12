The Asian Age | News

India

What happened to Asifa is 'crime against humanity', says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 7:40 pm IST

Cong chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement came just hours after Union Minister VK Singh expressed disappointment over the incident.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, 'What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday broke silence over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and termed the gory incident as ‘crime against humanity’.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?”

Rahul’s statement came just hours after Union Minister VK Singh expressed disappointment over the incident and said "we as humans" have failed Asifa. However, he added that she will not be denied justice.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, assured that the investigation into the rape-and-murder case is on a fast track and law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions.

The J&K police’s Crime Branch earlier this week filed two separate chargesheets against eight accused in the case in a court at Kathua in spite of resistance by a group of local lawyers.

Read: Hope for justice after VK Singh says, 'failed Asifa as humans'​

The chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority community from the area.

Also Read: Kathua case: Meerut student went to J&K to rape 8-yr-old, says chargesheet

A special team of the crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused, which include: Sanjhi Ram, the suspected mastermind, who is a former revenue official and local strongman; his son Vishal Kumar, a college student; Ram's 16-year-old nephew who is the juvenile, and his friend Parvesh Kumar; Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Hiranagar police station Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar; Sub Inspector of Hiranagar police station Anand Dutta, who was also investigating officer in the case, and Head Constable Tilak Raj.

The victim went missing while grazing horses in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district on January 17. A week later, her body was found in woods near her village. The alleged rape and murder of the minor evoked widespread outrage in J&K.

(With inputs from agencies)

