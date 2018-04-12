The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

India, All India

UP govt orders CBI probe against BJP MLA for rape, custodial murder

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 9:06 am IST

A separate inquiry report has been submitted on the conduct of the Unnao jail officials during the victim's father's detention.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district. (Photo: PTI)
 The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district.

It also ordered to hand over the twin cases of rape and the custodial death of the victim's father to the CBI.

A separate inquiry report has been submitted by DIG (Prison) Love Kumar on the conduct of the Unnao jail officials during the detention of the victim's father, said an official statement issued on Wednesday night.

Read: Unnao rape case: MLA’s wife wants victim to take narco test

The district magistrate of Unnao has also submitted a report to the state government on lapses on part of the district hospital.

Based on the SIT report submitted by ADG Lucknow Zone Rajeev Krishna, the BJP-led state government has decided to suspend D K Dwivedi, CMS and Prashant Upadhyay, EMO.

Also Read: Days before death, Unnao rape victim's father named BJP MLA's brother as his attacker

"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against three doctors namely Manoj Kumar (orthosurgeon), G P Sachan (surgeon) and Gaurav Agrawal (EMO) for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody," said the statement.

"Circle Officer Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh has been suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints given by the victim," it said.

The state government has also ordered to provide adequate security to the victim and her family.

An 18-year-old woman had created flutters after she accused the BJP MLA of raping her.

She tried to immolate herself in front of the CM's residence, seeking justice. Her father was arrested and later died in custody.

Tags: unnao rape, cbi, kuldeep singh sengar, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

