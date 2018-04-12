Rabri Devi alleges conspiracy after security revoked

Rabri Devi and her Son Tejashwi Yadav also offered to return the security cover provided to them by the state government.

Patna: Hours after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s house was raided by the CBI, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar ordered the removal of security cover from her official residence on Tuesday.

Rabri Devi feels that the action was “part of a conspiracy to kill her husband Lalu Yadav”, who is currently serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases.

This action prompted her to write a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in which she said that “the home ministry will be responsible if anything happens to me or my family”.

Speaking on the issue, Rabri Devi told reporters, “Laluji is very ill and has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. But I don’t know anything about his health condition, whether he is recovering or dying due to disease or which medicines are being given to him. Under such circumstances, how can I trust the government.”

However, the state government officials and the ruling party defended the action, saying that the security cover was provided to Lalu Yadav, who enjoys “Z” category security.

“The guards were asked to return as RJD chief Lalu Yadav is currently in jail,” ADG HQ S.K. Singhal told reporters in Patna on Wednesday.

She added, “If the government today decides to take away my official residence we are ready to vacate it.”

Rabri Devi and her Son Tejashwi Yadav also offered to return the security cover provided to them by the state government.

“It seems that the chief minister is concentrating more on the Opposition instead of doing some constructive work for the state. We can understand his concern and all of us including our legislators can even return our security cover,” Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said.