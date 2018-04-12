The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:52 PM IST

India, All India

Incentives to states undertaking population control: PM Modi in TN

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 5:26 pm IST

PM Modi said allegations levelled against Centre of being biased against certain states are ‘baseless’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the plaque to inaugurate the Patient Care Facilities at Cancer Institute in Chennai. (Photo: (Photo: Twitter/@MIB_India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the plaque to inaugurate the Patient Care Facilities at Cancer Institute in Chennai. (Photo: (Photo: Twitter/@MIB_India)

Chennai: After southern states raised concerns over the 15th Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the commission has been directed to consider incentivising the states undertaking measures to implement population control.

The Prime Minister also refuted the allegations levelled against the Centre of being biased against certain states or a particular region and termed them as ‘baseless’.

"The Union Government has suggested to the Finance Commission to consider incentivising states who have worked on population control. Thus, a state like Tamil Nadu, which has devoted a lot of effort, energy and resources towards population control would certainly benefit," Modi said at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee building of a Cancer Institute in Chennai.

On Tuesday, the finance ministers of three southern states and one Union Territory highlighted loopholes in the ToRs prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission for allocation of funds to states.

At a conclave of finance ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, the ministers argued that with the present guidelines in place, states with higher population would be entitled to a larger share of tax resources, while those that undertook measures for population control would incur losses.

They also demanded an increase in power to state governments, as they were primarily responsible for undertaking developmental activities.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, 15th finance commission
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA sends human sperm to space to see if astronauts can conceive in space

2

Find out the one thing you should never talk about on first date

3

A good actor connects with the audience, says Prabhudheva

4

10 things to know before going vegan

5

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham