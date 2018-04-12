The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018

India, All India

Congress slams PM Modi for silence in Unnao rape case

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 5:40 pm IST

Senior Cong leader Kapil Sibal also alleged that Modi was not serious about the crime against women across the country.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also asked the Prime Minister to observe fast over rape incidents and register his protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Unnao rape case. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also asked the Prime Minister to observe fast over rape incidents and register his protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Unnao rape case. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the Unnao rape case and questioned why the accused BJP MLA was yet to be arrested.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also alleged that Modi was “not serious” about the crime against women across the country.

Sibal also asked the Prime Minister to observe fast over rape incidents and register his protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Unnao rape case. The BJP is holding a country-wide fast on Thursday to corner opposition over the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament.

Sibal, referring to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2016, also said that the BJP-ruled states have the highest crime rate against women.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered an FIR against ruling BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Unnao, hours after the government said it would hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI.

“The victim did not name him (the MLA) because she was afraid. Why then was he not arrested? We charge he would never be arrested,” said Sibal.

The former Union minister added that once the case is transferred to the CBI, the investigation agency would take its own time to conduct the probe and the MLA concerned would go “absconding” meanwhile.

“After some months, the CBI would give a report that he had no role. Some people would again threaten the family (of the victim). We are seeing what's happening in the country,” he said.

Sibal also referred to the reports on the Adityanath government's decision to withdraw a rape and kidnapping case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayananda. “The chief minister wants to withdraw a case against a rape accused former minister… this is their mindset… the Prime Minister is silent,” Sibal said without naming Chinmayanand.

Alleging Modi to be “not serious” over such incidents, Sibal cited NCRB statistics to suggest that the BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported highest crime against women in 2016.

Tags: unnao rape case, prime minister narendra modi, kapil sibal, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

