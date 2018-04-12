The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018

India, All India

Cabinet nod to India-UK illegals’ pact, L-G pay hike

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 6:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 6:35 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in London in the third week of April to attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India is set to sign an agreement with the United Kingdom and Ireland on the return of illegal migrants. The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday morning, gave its approval to the MoU. The pact will facilitate visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports as well as liberalisation of visas for those travelling to the UK legally, an official statement said.

The agreement will help streamline the procedure of the return of nationals caught staying illegally in a specified timeframe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in London in the third week of April to attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the revision of the pay and allowances of lieutenant-governors of Union territories, bringing these at par with secretaries to the Government of India. The pay and allowances of L-Gs will go up with effect from January 1, 2016 from the existing Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 2,25,000 per month.

