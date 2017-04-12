The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Hindu Yuva Vahini activists drag, assault couple on suspicion of love jihad

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 12:59 pm IST

Head of HYV in western UP demanded action against the boy while alleging that he was trying to convert the girl's religion.

Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on Wednesday assaulted a couple on suspicion of love jihad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on Wednesday assaulted a couple on suspicion of love jihad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Meerut: In yet another incident of moral policing, the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists on Wednesday barged into a couple's house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city and allegedly dragged the duo to a nearby police station on suspicion of ' love jihad'.

The incident took place in Meerut's Shastri Nagar area.

Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Hindu Yuva Vahini in western Uttar Pradesh, demanded action against the boy while alleging that he was trying to convert the girl's religion.

Tomar told ANI, "I have asked the police to take strict action as the Muslim boy was romancing with a Hindu girl in the house. He wanted to convert her religion. I also insist to take strict action against the landlords, who give rooms on rent without proper verfication."

Earlier on Friday, the members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini forced the police to halt prayer at a church in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, alleging forced conversion.

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, activists, couple, love jihad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

