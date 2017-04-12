The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:42 AM IST

India, All India

PAC clean chit to Manmohan Singh in CWG scam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 1:38 am IST

For greater transparency, the PAC has sought the media’s presence to witness its deliberations that are conducted behind closed doors.

Former PM Manmohan Singh. (Photo: File)
 Former PM Manmohan Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Public Accounts Committee chairman K.V. Thomas said that there was nothing against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the PAC report on the 2010 Commonwealth Games to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

“There was unanimity in the committee on the findings. There were minor disagreements, but they were resolved. There was nothing against the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) in the report, there was nothing that the (then) PMO did out of the way,” said the Congress leader in possibly his last interaction with the media as the PAC chairperson in Parliament.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on the 2010 Games was a scathing criticism on a range of issues from the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi as organising committee chief to alleged acts of omission and commission by several government departments and officials involved in preparing and hosting the event.

Mr Thomas will on April 30 remit the office that is the watchdog of the government’s spending. His successor will be Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress.

The 22-member PAC — 15 from the Lok Sabha and 7 from the Rajya Sabha — is mandated to examine CAG reports after they are tabled in Parliament. Mr Thomas is the lone Congress member from the Lok Sabha of the total four Congress members in the committee, while the BJP has 12 in total.

In a far-reaching reform measure suggested, the PAC has sought the media’s presence to witness its deliberations currently conduced behind closed doors.

“In all sittings of the PAC, the media should be there. This is in the spirit of greater transparency. It will give more strength and teeth to the media. Now the media is getting someone else’s opinion, why shouldn’t it be part of the deliberations?” he said.

On the Public Accounts Committee’s mandate to summon the Prime Minister, the outgoing chairperson said that the watchdog can summon the PM as it is within its rights to summon cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister is the “first among equals” in the council of ministers.

“But it is only on the Speaker’s directi-on,” he said before adding that it doesn’t mean that PM Narendra Modi would be summoned by the panel.

“In the 2G spectrum case, (then) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh offered to come. Individuals come and go, but the supremacy of the institution and its rights have to be protected,” Mr Thomas said, adding that the report on the 2G case would also be submitted soon.

The PAC also has the mandate to examine cases suo motu like the way it picked up the government’s recent demonetisation move. Asked if the government has declared the amount of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes deposited after the sudden decision to scrap them on November 8, Mr Thomas said the government has sought more time. “The government has not taken a decision to declare the demonetisation figures as of now. They say it is part of an ongoing process. But they could have given the latest figures available at any given point of time,” he told this newspaper.

On the banks’ non-performing assets, the chairperson said that the committee had summoned the RBI governor and the heads of banks. “The government speaks about waiving farm loans but remained silent on corporate debts,” he said.

The Public Accounts Committee under the chairmanship of Mr Thomas has presented 73 reports (45 original and 28 action taken ones) on important subjects, holding 157 sittings.

Tags: manmohan singh, pac, commonwealth games, cag report, suresh kalmadi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to possibly use its own power management chips in future devices

2

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

3

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

4

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

5

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham