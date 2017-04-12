Congress to boycott Anantnag bypoll if no Gov Rule

Internet services suspended on the eve of the bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat were restored partially on Tuesday afternoon.

Srinagar: Incensed by the Election Commission’s decision to defer the Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag constituency to May 25 in the backdrop of widespread violence witnessed during the byelection to the Srinagar seat on Sunday, the Congress on Tuesday said that it won’t participate in it.

J&K PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is seeking election to Lok Sabha from home constituency Anantnag, said he will withdraw unless Governor’s Rule is imposed in the state.

The bypoll to the Srinagar seat was marred not only by violence but also a meagre 7.14 per cent of over 1.2 million voters turned up to use their democratic right. The voting in the Anantnag bypoll was to be held on Wednesday. The EC said that it decided to defer it following feedback of state election authorities. However, it also announced to hold re-polling at 38 polling stations of Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 13 which has surprised many here.

Mr Mir, who had opposed the deferment of the bypoll in Anantnag, told reporters that the PDP-BJP government failed to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the byelections. “This makes it beyond any doubt that chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has failed,” he said, adding, “Jammu and Kashmir should be brought under the Governor’s Rule immediately and if they fail to do so I will withdraw (from the fray).”

Former chief minister and acting NC president Omar Abdullah questioned the logic behind holding re-poll in 38 polling stations of Srinagar constituency after the EC postponed the bypoll in Anantnag.

“Situation isn’t conducive for polls in Anantnag but it’s conducive for a re-poll in the areas worst affected by violence on the 9th. Logic?,” he tweeted.

