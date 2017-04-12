The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Congress to boycott Anantnag bypoll if no Gov Rule

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 2:36 am IST

Internet services suspended on the eve of the bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat were restored partially on Tuesday afternoon.

Jammu and Kashmir PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir (Photo: Facebook)
  Jammu and Kashmir PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir (Photo: Facebook)

Srinagar: Incensed by the Election Commission’s decision to defer the Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag constituency to May 25 in the backdrop of widespread violence witnessed during the byelection to the Srinagar seat on Sunday, the Congress on Tuesday said that it won’t participate in it.

J&K PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is seeking election to Lok Sabha from home constituency Anantnag, said he will withdraw unless Governor’s Rule is imposed in the state.

The bypoll to the Srinagar seat was marred not only by violence but also a meagre 7.14 per cent of over 1.2 million voters turned up to use their democratic right. The voting in the Anantnag bypoll was to be held on Wednesday. The EC said that it decided to defer it following feedback of state election authorities. However, it also announced to hold re-polling at 38 polling stations of Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 13 which has surprised many here.

Mr Mir, who had opposed the deferment of the bypoll in Anantnag, told reporters that the PDP-BJP government failed to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the byelections. “This makes it beyond any doubt that chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has failed,” he said, adding, “Jammu and Kashmir should be brought under the Governor’s Rule immediately and if they fail to do so I will withdraw (from the fray).”

Former chief minister and acting NC president Omar Abdullah questioned the logic behind holding re-poll in 38 polling stations of Srinagar constituency after the EC postponed the bypoll in Anantnag.

“Situation isn’t conducive for polls in Anantnag but it’s conducive for a re-poll in the areas worst affected by violence on the 9th. Logic?,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Internet services suspended on the eve of the bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat were restored partially on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: ghulam ahmed mir, election commission, omar abdullah

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to possibly use its own power management chips in future devices

2

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

3

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

4

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

5

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham