The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Kusal Mendis guides Sri Lanka to 152-9
 
India, All India

SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh's murder accused

ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 9:15 pm IST

Hindu Yuva Sene's Naveen was arrested and named as one of the accused in the case on March 9.

Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for 'anti-establishment' views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017. (Photo: File)
 Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for 'anti-establishment' views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh will conduct a narcoanalysis test on accused K T Naveen Kumar.

Hindu Yuva Sene's Naveen was arrested and named as one of the accused in the case on March 9.

Earlier on March 5, five days SIT custody was granted to Naveen by the Bengaluru Magistrate Court regarding the same.

On March 3, the Karnataka Police had taken Naveen into police custody for questioning.

Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18.

Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017.

Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, had taken place.

Tags: gauri lankesh, narcoanalysis test, k t naveen kumar, bengaluru magistrate court
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

2

Here are 10 tips to sleep better at night

3

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

4

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

5

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham