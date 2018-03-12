The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

India, All India

Over 50,000 farmers converge in Mumbai for protest, to lay siege at Assembly today

PTI/ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 10:51 am IST

CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said they will begin the rally after 11 am so that Class 10 board students don't face difficulties.

The protesting farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 The protesting farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red on Monday morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kilometres under blazing sun over the last six days.

The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.

Also read: Over 30k farmers in Mumbai, to protest outside Assembly tomorrow

They reached Azad Maidan early on Monday, after camping at KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion area.

(Photo: Shripad Naik)(Photo: Shripad Naik)

However, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Monday said that no road would be closed due to the protest march by the All India Kisan Sabha's farmers.

Kumar said, "No road closure or diversions will happen due to Farmers' Morcha now".

The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the protest, said it will consider what the government has to offer.

CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said over 50,000 people have joined the protest.

"We will begin our rally after 11 am today so that students appearing for their Class 10 board exam don't face any difficulties," he said.

(Photo: Shripad Naik)(Photo: Shripad Naik)

Tribals from Thane district have joined the farmers from Nashik district in the protest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday night said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a ‘Long March' to the city to press their various demands.

"We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Fadnavis said.

"We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks," he said.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who welcomed the march at Mulund in suburban Mumbai on Sunday, also said the government, which has earlier met demands made by farmers, will consider their latest ones.

The opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and also Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, have extended support to the farmers' demands.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met the farmers on Sunday.

In November 2017, the state government announced a farm loan waiver, terming it the "biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra's history".

In February 2018, state Governor Vidyasagar Rao told the state legislature that the government has transferred over Rs 12,000 crore into bank accounts of 31 lakh farmers.

Farmers also want the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.

While there is no likelihood of all farmers being allowed to proceed to the Assembly complex from Azad Maidan, a delegation of farmer leaders will be allowed to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Tags: farmers protest, azad maidan, farmers rally, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

2

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

3

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

4

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

5

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham