All is not well that ends up in the Well, says Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 4:51 am IST
Naidu cautioned that if the trend continued, the “people would lose their trust” in legislators and the political class.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)
New Delhi: Lamenting frequent disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday warned that if this trend continued, the people would lose trust in politicians.

He also expressed concern over lack of quorum in the House and said that he had to press the quorum bell on several occasions.

The responsibility of having a quorum lay with the government as well as the opposition, Mr Naidu said at the concluding session of a two-day conference of MPs and MLAs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

“All is not well that ends up in the Well (of the House),” he said referring to the washout of the first week of the second part of the Budget Session due to disruptions.

The vice-president said if the legislatures do not provide a solution to the problems faced by the people, then they would be failing in their duty.

Noting that issues cannot be settled on the basis of numbers alone, he said the Opposition should have its say and the government should have its way. This is the only way forward, he said. He was also of the view that “talk out” or “walk out” should be the only options available in a legislature.

He urged the governments to increase the number of days legislatures meet in a year. Presenting the closing remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that development should be sustainable and we should have a continuous dialogue with all stakeholders.

