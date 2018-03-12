The Asian Age | News



3 terrorists killed in encounter at J&K's Anantnag, schools shut fearing protests

The police have recovered AK 47 rifles, pistols and hand grenades and added that no collateral damage was reported.

An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late Sunday night following information about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early on Monday morning, the Army said.

According to reports, among the terrorists, two have been identified as Eesa Fazili of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained, police said.

An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late Sunday night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

Police statement said, "We (police) didn't give them (terrorists) enough time to escape or breach the cordon."

"While the search was on, the hiding militants fired upon the party ensuing an encounter during which three militants were killed," it added.

The group affiliation of the slain terrorists was not immediately known.

According to the police, the terrorist group was involved in a recent attack on a police post in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar in which a constable was killed.

Schools and colleges have been closed in the area as a precautionary measure.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that restrictions have also been imposed in old Srinagar city and high speed internet will also be down.

"Fearing protests in Srinagar city as one of the killed militant belongs to Soura of Srinagar city.  The authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges for today.  Restrictions have been imposed in old Srinagar city and high speed internet is also down," police said in its statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

