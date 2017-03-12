The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017

India, All India

Chhattisgarh: 12 CRPF men killed in Maoist ambush

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 2:41 am IST

“Nine jawans were killed in the very first round of firing by rebels,” Bastar range inspector general of police P. Sunder Raj said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Raman Singh meet CRPF jawans injured in Sukma Maoist attack. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
Bhopal: Maoists killed 12 CRPF jawans on Saturday after drawing them into a deadly ambush near Kokacherru, a forested village in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma. This was one of the biggest attacks on security forces in the past one year.

The ultras triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), targeting a road opening party of security personnel and then opened indiscriminate fire on them when they walked into their ambush, leading to death of 12 CRPF jawans and injuries to two others, a senior district police officer told this newspaper.

The incident took place at around 9 am, when 112 personnel of the CRPF’s 219th battalion, part of a road clearing party, was securing an under-construction road between Bhejji and Kokacherru in the district, Mr Raj said.

The Naxals looted ten weapons, including Insas assault rifles and AK-47s, as well as two radio sets from the deceased troopers, a CRPF officer said.

Those killed included inspector Jagatjit Singh, ASIs H.B. Bhatt and Narendra Kumar Singh, head constables Jagdish Prasad Bishnoi and P.R. Minde and constables Mangesh Pal Pandey, Ram Pal Singh Yadav, Goraknath, Nand Kumar Patra, Satish Kumar Verma, K. Shankar and Suresh Kumar.

