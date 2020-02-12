Neta bows to babu over drain blockage

Minister late on Monday evening touched the official’s feet to “make him conscious of his responsibilities.”

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh food and civil supply minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar seems to have developed a penchant for touching people’s feet.

Mr Tomar, who was snubbed by AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia for falling on his feet ‘out of respect’ a few weeks ago, did not hesitate to touch the feet of a civic body officer in Bhind.

While visiting Bhaba-nipura area in district headquarters of Bhind, Mr Tomar got furious after seeing the choked sewer in ward number 26 choked and gave a dressing down to the chief municipality officer (CMO) of local notified area council (NAC) Surendra Verma for the lapses by the civic body.

He then impulsively bowed down and touched Mr Verma’s feet, pleading with him to take steps to clean the chocked drain in the area. “I took the step (of touching the feet of the civic body officer) to make him aware of his responsibilities,” Mr Tomar said.