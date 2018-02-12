The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 12, 2018

India, All India

SC stays proceedings against Army officer accused of Shopian firing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

Major Aditya Kumar's father had last week challenged murder FIR against his son in the Shopian killings last month.

The Supreme Court on Monday has put on hold any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, said that no action can be taken for now against the Army Major Aditya Kumar accused in the killing of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018.

There will be "no coercive action" against Major Aditya Kumar, said the apex court, asking for a response within two weeks from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to a petition by the officer's father.

Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh had asked the court to cancel the FIR against his son, Major Aditya Kumar, calling it "bad in law". He also pointed out that Major Aditya Kumar was not even present at the spot during the firing.

Also read: Father of Army officer accused of Shopian firing moves SC for quashing of FIR

Major Aditya Kumar was named in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after three were killed in firing at protesters in Shopian on January 27.

The Army had said that its soldiers opened fire in a desperate situation, trapped by over 200 stone-throwing protesters.

"The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government. We have been asked to serve a copy of the petition to office of Attorney General of India (AGI) and the Court has requested AGI to clarify the stand of Centre in two weeks. Jammu and Kashmir government also has to clarify its stand in two weeks," said advocate Aishwarya Bhati.

Advocate Bhatia said, "On our prayer the Court has directed that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar in pursuance of the FIR lodged against him. It is a positive encouraging day."

Lt Col Singh, a Kargil war veteran, said an FIR against serving Army personnel had a "numbing effect" on the morale of soldiers operating against all odds in "inhospitable terrain" to "uphold the dignity of the Indian flag.

