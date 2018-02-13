The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

India, All India

Pak 'warns' India against any surgical strikes after Sunjuwan attack

REUTERS
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 9:12 pm IST

Pak warned India against cross-border strikes in Kashmir after Indian authorities blamed a Pak-based group for an attack on an Army camp.

Saturday’s attack on Sunjuwan camp was the worst in months, with five soldiers and the father of one of the soldiers killed and women and children among the ten wounded. (Photo: PTI)
 Saturday’s attack on Sunjuwan camp was the worst in months, with five soldiers and the father of one of the soldiers killed and women and children among the ten wounded. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad/Srinagar: Pakistan warned India against cross-border strikes in Kashmir after Indian authorities blamed a Pakistan-based group for an attack on an Army camp in which soldiers and their families were targeted.

Saturday’s attack on the camp near Jammu, the winter capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, was the worst in months, with five soldiers and the father of one of the soldiers killed and women and children among the ten wounded.

India said the heavily armed attackers were members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, drawing criticism from Pakistan about rushing to judgment without a full inquiry.

“It is a well established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations, even before any proper investigation in any incident has been initiated,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

India, it said, was making these allegations to divert attention from its brutality in trying to control the armed revolt in Kashmir, and warned against any retaliatory measures across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed countries.

“We hope that the international community would urge India to stop the untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights in IoK (Indian Occupied Kashmir) (and) refrain from any misadventure across the Line of Control...” it said.

India has long accused Pakistan of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the heavily militarized Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir, its only Muslim majority state.

The head of the Jammu and Kashmir state police, SP Vaid, told reporters over the weekend that they had communications intercepts pointing to the JeM, which has emerged as a top group fighting hundreds of thousands of Indian forces in Kashmir.

The Army said the attackers wore fatigues and had assault rifles, a grenade launcher and grenades.

In 2016, India said its elite troops had crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan and carried out a raid on militants after 18 soldiers were killed in an attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir.

Pakistan denies giving material aid to the fighters in Kashmir and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

On Monday, Indian soldiers foiled an attack on another camp in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.

Tags: pakistan warns india, sunjuwan attack, cross-border strikes, jaish-e-mohammad
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

2

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

3

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

4

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

5

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham