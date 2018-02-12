New way to tackle natural disaster: BJP leader asks farmers to chant Hanuman Chalisa

Ramesh Saxena claimed that if Hanuman Chalisa is recited in every village for one hour then natural disaster can be dealt with.

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday asked farmers to recite Hanuman Chaalisa to tackle natural disaster.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore over the last few days.

BJP leader Ramesh Saxena requested farmers to daily chant Hanuman Chalisa for one hour for saving themselves from wrath of natural disaster.

"Scientists have predicted that natural disaster will be continued for next 4-5 days wherein hailstorm and rains are expected. Only one way to tackle this is to chant Hanuman Chalisa," Saxena said.

He claimed that if Hanuman Chalisa is recited in every village for one hour then natural disaster can be dealt with.

"This is my claim that if people would recite Hanuman Chalisa for one hour in every village then this natural disaster can be dealt with. I am requesting the youth to chant Hanuman Chalisa for one hour everyday, for the next five days," the BJP leader asserted.

Saxena is the former MLA from Sehore.