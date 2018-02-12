LeT claims responsibility for Karan Nagar CRPF camp terror attack

A CRPF personnel has lost his life in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar.

Two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. (Photo: AFP)

Jammu: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the terror attack at Karan Nagar CRPF camp on Monday.

However, its chief in Jammu and Kashmir Mehmood Shah has, in a statement issued to media, also paid "tributes" to militants killed in the Army' retaliatory action in Jammu.

A CRPF personnel was 'martyred' in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, where two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday.

The attack comes two days after terrorists, on Saturday, barged into the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six Army personnel and six civilians are injured.

Four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been gunned down.

Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left for Jammu to assess the security situation in the state.