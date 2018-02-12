The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

India, All India

Bombay HC slams BMC, questions legal permit to illegally occupied eateries

ANI
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 5:12 pm IST

Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani and Mojo's Bistro waiter Sayeed Ali are in judicial custody till February 12 in this connection.

BMC lawyer in defence told the Court, 'The eateries had obtained permissions by misrepresentation of facts with the help of some BMC officials and initially 12 BMC officials have been found at fault.' (Photo: File | PTI)
 BMC lawyer in defence told the Court, 'The eateries had obtained permissions by misrepresentation of facts with the help of some BMC officials and initially 12 BMC officials have been found at fault.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Bombay High court on Monday reprimanded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lawyer and sought an explanation on "if terrace was illegally occupied, how you could give a license to operate even an eating house at the premises?"

The question was followed by the ex-top cop Julio Rebeirro's PIL filed in Kamla Mills tragedy case.

BMC lawyer in defence told the Court, "The eateries had obtained permissions by misrepresentation of facts with the help of some BMC officials and initially 12 BMC officials have been found at fault."

Also read: BMC suspends 5 officials for Kamala Mills fire tragedy

The lawyer, in his further explanation, said "An inquiry has been initiated by ADDL. Municipal Commissioner against various BMC departments and officials to fix the responsibility and take action."

Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani and Mojo's Bistro waiter Sayeed Ali are in judicial custody till February 12 in this connection.

Earlier in the month, families of two people, who lost their lives in the fire, strongly opposed the granting of bail to the five other accused - Yug Tuli, Yug Pathak, Abhijit Mankar, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi - by a Mumbai court.

Also read: Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s owner surrenders, to be produced in court today

The BMC, in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant.

Tags: bombay high court, kamala mills fire, bmc, julio rebeirro, yug tulli, jigar sanghvi, 1 above
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

2

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

3

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

4

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

5

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham