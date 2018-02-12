Bombay HC slams BMC, questions legal permit to illegally occupied eateries

Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani and Mojo's Bistro waiter Sayeed Ali are in judicial custody till February 12 in this connection.

BMC lawyer in defence told the Court, 'The eateries had obtained permissions by misrepresentation of facts with the help of some BMC officials and initially 12 BMC officials have been found at fault.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Bombay High court on Monday reprimanded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lawyer and sought an explanation on "if terrace was illegally occupied, how you could give a license to operate even an eating house at the premises?"

The question was followed by the ex-top cop Julio Rebeirro's PIL filed in Kamla Mills tragedy case.

BMC lawyer in defence told the Court, "The eateries had obtained permissions by misrepresentation of facts with the help of some BMC officials and initially 12 BMC officials have been found at fault."

The lawyer, in his further explanation, said "An inquiry has been initiated by ADDL. Municipal Commissioner against various BMC departments and officials to fix the responsibility and take action."

Earlier in the month, families of two people, who lost their lives in the fire, strongly opposed the granting of bail to the five other accused - Yug Tuli, Yug Pathak, Abhijit Mankar, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi - by a Mumbai court.

The BMC, in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant.