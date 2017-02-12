The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, All India

Uddhav calls Fadnavis liar, ‘unfortunate to have CM like him’

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 9:44 am IST

CM talks of BMC being non-transparent but his own govt at the Centre says BMC is number one in India in terms of transparency, Uddhav said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a frontal attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called him a liar and said it was unfortunate for the state to have a Chief Minister like him.

"It is very unfortunate that Maharashtra has got a Chief Minister who speaks blatant lies. He talks of BMC being non-transparent but his own government at the Centre says BMC is number one in the country in terms of transparency," Thackeray said.

He was addressing a campaign rally for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportion elections here this evening.

"If the CM is now using goons to win elections, I will keep elections aside and first take care of his goons," Thackeray said.

Thackeray challenged Fadnavis to go out on the streets of Mumbai at midnight and see for himself the pothole-filling work being done by the BMC workers. The CM had on Friday referred to bad condition of roads in Mumbai in his speech.

"I have even stepped inside a nullah to oversee the work that was underway. Does the CM have the courage to dirty his clothes and go inside nullahs? They do not have any love for Mumbai," Thackeray said.

"All the hoardings being put up by them (BJP) today are about works done by Congress. Have you done anything at all to show in the last two and a half years?" the Shiv Sena chief said.

An all-out war of words has broken out between the ruling allies in the state Sena and BJP after the two parties failed to work out a tie-up for the crucial BMC elections.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, bjp, bmc polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham