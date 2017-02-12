The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

India, All India

Maha: Tempo driver held for allegedly raping woman; friend for filming act

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

Palghar: A tempo driver was arrested from Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar for allegedly abducting and raping a woman, while his accomplice for videographing the act, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim was kidnapped on January 5 while she had ventured out of her house in Boisar for some shopping and was taken in a tempo by the main accused and his friend to a secluded place.

The driver then raped her, while the other accused videographed the act, Inspector K Hegaje of Boisar police station said, adding that the victim was also beaten by them.

The main accused then started to harass her by making demands of sexual advances and also blackmailed her that he will circulate her video on social media and send it to her husband and relatives, he said.

Fed up with constant threats, the victim consumed acid on February 6, following which she revealed about the incident to her family. Later, a case was lodged against the two men on Friday, the officer said.

The two accused, who were held yesterday, were booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), the officer said.

Section 376 of the IPC (rape) was slapped against the tempo driver.

Tags: tempo driver, rape, kidnapping
Location: India, Maharashtra

